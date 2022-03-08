Photo: Chinantec Textiles (Some rights reserved)
A huipil is an embroidered blouse worn by Indigenous women in southern Mexico and much of Central America. The blouses are particular to individual communities. Some are worn for special occasions. Additionally, the huipiles are sold as folk art and are quite popular.
Un huipil es una blusa bordada que usan las mujeres indígenas en el sur de México y gran parte de Centroamérica. Las blusas son particulares de cada comunidad. Unas se usan para ocasiones especiales. Además, los huipiles se venden como arte folckórico y son muy populares
The word huipil comes from the Nahuatl huipilli, which means ornate blouse or dress. Embroidered motifs can be geometric, with human figures, animals, and plants. = La palabra huipil proviene del náhuatl huipilli, que significa blusa o vestido adornado. Los motivos bordados pueden ser geométricos, con figuras humanas, animales y plantas.
Photos
Huipil count – Count the number of huipils in this series of photos of traditional huipiles in the state of Oaxaca and featured at the Instituto Oaxaqueño de las Artesanias.
Celebrations
March 7 is National Huipil Day = El 7 de marzo es el Día Nacional del Huipil. Hashtag: #DíaNacionalDelHuipil
Translating Huipil
Videos
Planeta