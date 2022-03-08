Photo: Chinantec Textiles (Some rights reserved)

A huipil is an embroidered blouse worn by Indigenous women in southern Mexico and much of Central America. The blouses are particular to individual communities. Some are worn for special occasions. Additionally, the huipiles are sold as folk art and are quite popular.

Un huipil es una blusa bordada que usan las mujeres indígenas en el sur de México y gran parte de Centroamérica. Las blusas son particulares de cada comunidad. Unas se usan para ocasiones especiales. Además, los huipiles se venden como arte folckórico y son muy populares

The word huipil comes from the Nahuatl huipilli, which means ornate blouse or dress. Embroidered motifs can be geometric, with human figures, animals, and plants. = La palabra huipil proviene del náhuatl huipilli, que significa blusa o vestido adornado. Los motivos bordados pueden ser geométricos, con figuras humanas, animales y plantas.

Photos

Huipil count – Count the number of huipils in this series of photos of traditional huipiles in the state of Oaxaca and featured at the Instituto Oaxaqueño de las Artesanias.

Celebrations

March 7 is National Huipil Day = El 7 de marzo es el Día Nacional del Huipil. Hashtag: #DíaNacionalDelHuipil

Celebramos el #DíaNacionalDelHuipil



Esta prenda tradicional indígena posee motivos bordados con múltiples simbolismos.



Se trata de un lienzo, producto de una sabiduría ancestral, que plasma una historia de vida y una forma de entender el mundo.



¿Con qué otro nombre lo conoces? pic.twitter.com/nYUyd4wG98 — Secretaría de Cultura (@cultura_mx) March 7, 2022

#21DeFebrero2022 Decreto por el que se declara el 7 de marzo de cada año, como el "Día Nacional del Huipil". @SEGOB_mx

👉 https://t.co/DVM7LVpFhW — Diario Oficial DOF (@DOF_SEGOB) February 21, 2022

A partir del próximo año, cada 7 de marzo será el #DíaNacionalDelHuipil.



Con ello se honrará la prenda más hermosa de la indumentaria de la mujer indígena, que en su trama hila sus anhelos e identidad y muestra el legado de técnicas ancestrales de sus textiles. pic.twitter.com/EHGbtcgNSk — Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz (@XochitlGalvez) December 16, 2021

Translating Huipil

Palabra del día en zapoteco colonial: bitani/ pitani: huipil

Imágenes de: https://t.co/8j5gO7zaQ6https://t.co/zwJS6jqZwO

Para ver más palabras de zapoteco colonial: https://t.co/5LkF1g5QGC pic.twitter.com/Fq6iUGiwY3 — Ticha Project (@TichaProject) March 1, 2022

