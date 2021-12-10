Photo: USFWS, Sunrise, Big Stone (Some rights reserved)
December 10 is Human Rights Day
Hashtag: #HumanRightsDay
Human rights = a right that is believed to belong justifiably to every person
Questions
- How is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights relevant today?
- How is Human Rights Day translated in other languages?
- How is Human Rights Day celebrated?
- What is the overlap between the Global Goals and human rights?
Illustrated edition of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)
This illustrated edition of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is published by the United Nations in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish. The book – available online as a PDF – was designed in a partnership between the artist Yacine Ait Kaci (YAK) creator of Elyx, the United Nations Regional information Centre (UNRIC), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights – Regional Office for Europe (OHCHR).
http://www.un.org/en/udhrbook/
http://www.un.org/en/udhrbook/pdf/udhr_booklet_en_web.pdf
Human Rights Day
