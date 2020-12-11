December 10 is Human Rights Day

Hashtag: #HumanRightsDay

Human rights = a right that is believed to belong justifiably to every person

un.org/en/events/humanrightsday

@UNHumanRights

Illustrated edition of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)

This illustrated edition of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is published by the United Nations in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish. The book – available online as a PDF – was designed in a partnership between the artist Yacine Ait Kaci (YAK) creator of Elyx, the United Nations Regional information Centre (UNRIC), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights – Regional Office for Europe (OHCHR).

http://www.un.org/en/udhrbook/

http://www.un.org/en/udhrbook/pdf/udhr_booklet_en_web.pdf

We strive to build community to make life better. We'll continue to make Las Vegas a great, safe, inclusive place to live. #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/ZgikvdzwbN — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 10, 2016

Human rights don't just exist in theory or on paper — they come to life in all of us. Today on #HumanRightsDay, it’s more important than ever that we seize, defend & promote them. #UDHR70https://t.co/x852fudWp5 — Amnesty International Australia 🕯 (@amnestyOz) December 10, 2018

Chief @NZHumanRights Commissioner @PaulHuntSRights writes on #HumanRightsDay we need a focus on the economic and social right to adaquate housing by following Canada, which has the #Right2Housing at the center of it's National Housing Strategy Act https://t.co/JeDmxG7WVI — Ryan Mearns (@ryanmearns) December 9, 2019

