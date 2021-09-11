From Obligation to Aspiration: Supply Chain Laws and the Business Case of Putting People First

Announcing the September 22, 10am-145pm CEST, livestreaming symposium From Obligation to Aspiration: Supply Chain Laws and the Business Case of Putting People First, Due Diligence in the Tourism Value Chain

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the endorsement of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). Since then, they are progressively integrated into policies and legal frameworks by an increasing number of governments. National supply chain laws and the discussion about regulation at EU level are leading to uncertainty among many companies about the obligations they will have to face.

This Symposium turns the gaze forward and builds the business case for human rights due diligence in tourism, with and without legal obligations.

In a solution-oriented multi-stakeholder setting, this online event offers practical “satellite” discussions around supply chain laws and due diligence for a holistic human rights approach:

1. Understand the domino effect: Why value chain laws are relevant for every tourism business, including SMEs and what they imply concretely

We will get an overview of existing and future supply chain laws and frame them on a globalised market to understand what these legislative processes (such as the new German Supply Chain Act) include and what impact they will have on existing and future business practices.

2. Look on the bright side: Why there is always a business case of human rights due diligence

We will investigate why business respect for human rights in tourism is more than compliance or a requirement to “do no harm”, and elaborate on how it contributes to positive and transformative change in people’s lives and sustainable development.

3. Join forces: How we must and can work together

We will deep-dive into practice examples on some essential due diligence features and relevant topics for tourism businesses and explore possibilities to tackle challenges that might appear on their due diligence journey.

