Wikipedia: Interstate 10 (I-10) is the southernmost cross-country Interstate Highway in the American Interstate Highway System. It stretches from the Pacific Ocean at California State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) in Santa Monica, California, to I-95 in Jacksonville, Florida. Major cities that I-10 connects to include (from west to east) Los Angeles, Phoenix, Tucson, El Paso, San Antonio, Houston, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Jacksonville. This freeway is part of the originally planned Interstate Highway network that was laid out in 1956, and its last section was completed in 1990. I-10 is the fourth-longest Interstate Highway in the United States, following I-90, I-80, and I-40. About one-third of its length is within the state of Texas, where the freeway spans the state at its widest breadth.

Ten Across examines resilience through the lens of the I-10 corridor: energy, justice, governance, climate, & the creation of new narratives for our future.

