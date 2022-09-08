Photo: DRI Science, National Ice Core Facility (Some rights reserved)

Ice core = Core sample removed from an ice sheet or glacier

“I used to think that all you had to do was go out and get the facts,” says Lonnie Thompson, a scientist famous for the many ice core records he’s collected. But then his daughter said, “dad, we don’t need another ice core. We need to know why this matters.”

Annually Resolved Ice Core Records of Tropical Climate Variability over the Past ~1800 Years

Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen became the first man to reach the South Pole in December 1911. More than 100 years later, an international team of scientists that includes a NASA researcher has proven that air pollution from industrial activities arrived to the planet’s southern pole long before any human. Using data from 16 ice cores collected from widely spaced locations around the Antarctic continent, including the South Pole, a group led by Joe McConnell of the Desert Research Institute (DRI) in Reno, Nevada, created the most accurate and precise reconstruction to date of lead pollution over Earth’s southernmost continent. The new record, described in an article published today in the online edition of the Nature Publishing Group’s journal Scientific Reports, spans a 410-year period from 1600 to 2010.

Wikipedia: An ice core is a core sample that is typically removed from an ice sheet or a high mountain glacier. Since the ice forms from the incremental buildup of annual layers of snow, lower layers are older than upper, and an ice core contains ice formed over a range of years.

