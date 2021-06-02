home Elsewhere ICLEI ICLEI By Ron Mader Posted in Elsewhere Posted on May 31, 2021May 31, 2021 Logo ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability – iclei.org – is an international non-governmental organization that promotes sustainable development. Key Linksiclei.orgYouTube@ICLEI Missed a session of the #ICLEIcongress Virtual Launch? You can watch all the action through our on-demand recordings. Visit the program section on our website and find the session you wish to watch (the link to the recording is in the session description). https://t.co/af350GqVdr pic.twitter.com/oxTZyowsE3— ICLEI (@ICLEI) April 16, 2021 WikipediaICLEI Planeta Sustainability Launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration