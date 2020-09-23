September 28 is the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

Hashtag: #AccessToInfoDay

History

The day was inaugurated in November 2015 and was first held on September 28, 2016. The day had been recognized as International Right to Know Day since 2002 and was developed by international civil society advocates into its current form beginning in 2012. The UNESCO resolution creating the day was pushed by African civil society groups seeking greater information transparency.

