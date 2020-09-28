International Day for Universal Access to Information (2020)

September 28 is the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI).

Yes, we need a free flow of accurate and reliable information.

Background

In November 2015, UNESCO adopted a resolution (38 C/70) declaring September 28 of every year as International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI).

2020

IDUAI 2020 will be focus on to the right to information in times of crisis and on the advantages of having constitutional, statutory and/or policy guarantees for public access to information to save lives, build trust and help the formulation of sustainable policies through and beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

UNESCO and its intergovernmental programs – the International Programme for Development of Communication and the Information for All Programme – provide a platform and frame for all the stakeholders to participate in international discussions on policy and guidelines in the area of access to information. Both programs also enable positive environment for ATI to flourish through the development of projects aimed to strengthen open science, multilingualism, ICTs for disabled and marginalized, and media and information literacy.



To launch the 2020 International Day for Universal Access to Information and its themes, UNESCO will organize a high-level online panel, “Access of Information – Saving lives, Building Trust, Bringing Hope!,” set to take place online at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) on 28 September. The online panel will open with statements from the UNESCO representative; it will also include statements made by representatives of the Liberian and Uzbek governments on the importance of the day, as well as interventions from our UN partners, followed by Open Talks session.

