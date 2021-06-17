Photo: Patrick Nouhailler, Falls

Iguazu Falls are waterfalls of the Iguazu River located on the border of the Brazilian State of Paraná and the Argentine Province of Misiones.

The Iguazu River originates near the city of Curitiba. It flows through Brazil for most of its course. Below its confluence with the San Antonio River, the Iguazu River forms the boundary between Brazil and Argentina.

Key Links

iguazuargentina.com

cataratasdoiguacu.com.br

Iguazu Falls

In Brazil, Cataratas do Iguacu won public bid in 1998 to operate four areas and transportation in Iguassu National Park from 1999 to 2020.



Videos

Parque Nacional

Wikipedia

Iguazu Falls

Planeta