home 2021, Culture International Museum Day 2021

International Museum Day 2021

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021 Culture
Posted on
Poster

To celebrate May 18, International Museum Day, please tag, tweet, and follow your fave museums on the social web.

Hashtags: #IMD2021 #DIM2021 #InternationalMuseumDay

Key words: Future, Recovery, Reimagine

Key Links
imd.icom.museum
international-museum-day
international-museum-day-around-the-world
communication tools/poster
network.icom.museum/international-museum-day
facebook.com/internationalmuseumday
facebook.com/IcomOfficiel
@ICOMofficiel

Questions

  • Are there live and recorded videos from International Museum Day events?
  • With respect to the upcoming International Decade of Indigenous Languages, what are examples of museums collaborating with Indigenous people on the inclusion and promotion of Indigenous languages?
  • Which International Museum Day events have a Facebook event page?
  • Which museums are tweeting about the International Day on Twitter?
  • Can the ICOM map of activities and events be embedded on other websites?

2021
Digital and hybrid events

Spotlight: Wikimedia

Will you take some time to improve the world’s knowledge of museums?
meta.wikimedia.org

Embedded Tweets

Elsewhere on the Web
Encuentro Internacional – Turistas, visitantes, seguidores@MuseoCerralbo

Background
May 18 is International Museum Day, an annual celebration coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Features

Future
Reimagine
Recovery

Planeta.com

International Museum Day
Museums
Museums Links
International Council of Museums (ICOM)
2021 Calendar
05 • May • Mayo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.