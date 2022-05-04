Poster (Some rights reserved)
To celebrate May 18, International Museum Day, please tag, tweet, and follow your fave museums on the social web.
Hashtags: #IMD2022 #InternationalMuseumDay
Key words: Access, Community-Driven, Digitization, Education, Sustainability
On International Museum Day 2022, ICOM wants to explore the potential of museums to bring about positive change in their communities through three lenses:
- The power of achieving sustainability: Museums are strategic partners in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. As key actors in their local communities, they contribute to a wide variety of Goals, which include fostering short-circuit and social economy and disseminating scientific information on environmental challenges.
- The power of innovating on digitalisation and accessibility: Museums have become innovative playing-grounds where new technologies can be developed and applied to everyday life. Digital innovation can make museums more accessible and engaging, helping audiences understand complex and nuanced concepts.
- The power of community building through education: Through its collections and programmes, museums thread a social fabric that is essential in community building. By upholding democratic values and providing life-long learning opportunities to all, they contribute to shaping an informed and engaged civil society.
Questions
- Are there live and recorded videos from International Museum Day events?
- With respect to the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, what are examples of museums collaborating with Indigenous people on the inclusion and promotion of Indigenous languages?
- Which International Museum Day events have a Facebook event page?
- Which museums are tweeting about the International Day on Twitter?
- Can the ICOM map of activities and events be embedded on other websites?
Background
May 18 is International Museum Day, an annual celebration coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).
