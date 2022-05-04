Poster (Some rights reserved)

To celebrate May 18, International Museum Day, please tag, tweet, and follow your fave museums on the social web.

Hashtags: #IMD2022 #InternationalMuseumDay

Key words: Access, Community-Driven, Digitization, Education, Sustainability

On International Museum Day 2022, ICOM wants to explore the potential of museums to bring about positive change in their communities through three lenses:

The power of achieving sustainability : Museums are strategic partners in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. As key actors in their local communities, they contribute to a wide variety of Goals, which include fostering short-circuit and social economy and disseminating scientific information on environmental challenges.

: Museums are strategic partners in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. As key actors in their local communities, they contribute to a wide variety of Goals, which include fostering short-circuit and social economy and disseminating scientific information on environmental challenges. The power of innovating on digitalisation and accessibility : Museums have become innovative playing-grounds where new technologies can be developed and applied to everyday life. Digital innovation can make museums more accessible and engaging, helping audiences understand complex and nuanced concepts.

: Museums have become innovative playing-grounds where new technologies can be developed and applied to everyday life. Digital innovation can make museums more accessible and engaging, helping audiences understand complex and nuanced concepts. The power of community building through education: Through its collections and programmes, museums thread a social fabric that is essential in community building. By upholding democratic values and providing life-long learning opportunities to all, they contribute to shaping an informed and engaged civil society.

Background

May 18 is International Museum Day, an annual celebration coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Features

