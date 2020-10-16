One of the buzzwords that should signify the expectation that things happen right now, whether or not that’s a good thing. Customer service? We want it now. Attention, please. Now. Presenting, the immediate now (recently updated!)

The immediate now is often expected in real-time messaging. How do we respond to messages that demand an immediate reply? Easy if we’re checking at that particular time, a bit awkward if we’re reading the message a few hours or days later.

Pre-digital communication (aka analog) did not impose this expectation on so many interactions. We expected that overseas newspapers and mail would take a few weeks unless expressly express delivered. Even domestic letters and postcards took time to be delivered and considered.

‘Wish you were here’ was a line that could be written without any thought that the recipient might actually knock on the door.

Today, conferences and classes are offered to participants with tablets and smartphones. Live streaming is a must-have for events that need to be relevant. Those not in the room — remote participants — would like to see or hear what’s going on and contribute to the dialogue.

We would like to see public events – particularly conferences and congresses – make the most of immediacy and technology and share what’s happening with the wider world. Please no more policy discussions and conferences on innovation that do not include livestreaming and video archives. We ask for help developing guidelines and etiquette to assist event organizers and participants. How do we best use these new technologies?

Where the issue gets sticky is with personal communication and here there a number of cultural differences. When exactly is ‘now’? How do individuals interpret punctuality?

Is there a way to leverage the immediate now when creating collaborative stories, aka we stories?

Quotes

Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift, that’s why they call it the present.

Recommended Listening

A linguistic celebration of the digital world – Author and journalist Tom Chatfield explores how new technologies are helping to reshape our language. @TomChatfield

People-Focused Strategies

Find the rhythm that works between individuals. Are you able to find the balance between real-time conversation and long-term collaboration?

Misc

Fierce urgency of now

Real-Time Photos

Space Weather Gallery

Videos

Artwork / Cue Yourself



Planeta.com