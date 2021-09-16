Logo

Apps that help identify plants and and animals: iNaturalist and Seek.

Questions

What are the differences between the inaturalist and seek apps? – iNaturalist: The species included in Seek are based entirely on photos and identifications made by the global iNaturalist community, so the Seek camera will work best in places where there is already an active community of iNaturalist users, and for species that are easily identified from photos. Seek also uses data submitted to iNaturalist to show suggestions for “species nearby,” but unlike iNaturalist, findings made with Seek will not be shared publicly, making it safe for children to use.

Seek was made by iNaturalist, a joint Initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society, with support from Our Planet on Netflix, WWF, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, and Visipedia.

Good morning. Every day, a chance to rediscover the natural world. Also, walk the dog @cityofhenderson @inaturalist pic.twitter.com/8s0Er7iY95 — Ron Mader (@ronmader) September 15, 2021

For this week’s #CityNatureChallenge #RetoNaturaListaUrbano testing apps @inaturalist and @seekbyinat City parks will no longer be a sea of mystery plants. Recommended for biodiversity fans. pic.twitter.com/Sac6p0XUXy — Ron Mader (@ronmader) May 2, 2021

Grabbing my first coffee of the morning & then it's off for a day of #iNaturalising & contributing to the #CityNatureChallenge. Download the @inaturalist app & join folk the world over collecting info about fauna & flora. pic.twitter.com/GZqAI1TmMB — Siobhan (@SiobhanLeachman) April 29, 2021

I've had a fantastic week playing around for the first time with @Merlinbirdid @Team_eBird @inaturalist and @PlantSnap. Brilliant apps that between them help you record and identify everything from birds to berries. It's been eye-opening. — Adam Markham (@AdamCMarkham) December 28, 2020

Creative Commons

The app suggests applying a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial license to uploaded content. “This means anyone can copy and reuse your photos and/or observations without asking for permission as long as they give you credit and don’t use the works commercially. You can choose a different license or remove the license later, but this is the best license for sharing with researchers.”

