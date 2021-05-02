Logo
Apps that help identify plants and and animals: iNaturalist and Seek
Key Links
inaturalist.org
video tutorials
@inaturalist
Seek
inaturalist.org/pages/seek_app
Real-time Computer Vision predictions in Seek by iNaturalist version 2.0
@seekbyinat
Seek was made by iNaturalist, a joint Initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society, with support from Our Planet on Netflix, WWF, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, and Visipedia.
National Geographic
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/expeditions/trip-types/family-journeys/citizen-science-inaturalist/
Advanced
https://www.inaturalist.org/observations/widget
Embedded Tweets
Creative Commons
Check this box if you want to apply a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial license to uploaded content. This means anyone can copy and reuse your photos and/or observations without asking for permission as long as they give you credit and don’t use the works commercially. You can choose a different license or remove the license later, but this is the best license for sharing with researchers.
Planeta