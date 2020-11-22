Photo: NASA, Washington Monument

January 20, 2021 is Inauguration Day for President Joe Biden

Wikipedia: The inauguration of the president of the United States is a ceremony to mark the commencement of a new four-year term of the president of the United States. This ceremony takes place for each new presidential term, even if the president is continuing in office for a second term. Since 1937, it has taken place at noon EST on January 20, the first day of the new term, some 72 to 78 days after the presidential election, except for three occasions when January 20 fell on a Sunday. In those years, the presidential oath of office was administered on that day privately and then again in a public ceremony the next day, on Monday, January 21.

