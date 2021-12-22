Logo

Spotlight on Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Independent SAGE) – dependentsage.org – an independent advisory group in the UK.

independentsage.org

@IndependentSage

Wikipedia: The Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, better known as Independent SAGE is a group of scientists, unaffiliated to government (although some are also in the government SAGE), that publishes advice aimed toward the UK government regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Its name is based on SAGE, the name of the government’s official Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

Frequently Asked Questions (From the About page)

What is Independent SAGE?

Independent SAGE is a group of scientists who are working together to provide independent scientific advice to the UK government and public on how to minimise deaths and support Britain’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis

Who’s in charge?

Sir David King, the former chief Scientific Adviser to the UK government, is founding chair the group. Professor Deenan Pillay and Professor Susan Michie are current chair and deputy chair respectively.

Is it officially recognised?

No. Independent SAGE is independent of government and does not answer to it. It does however share its work openly with the government as well as with the public.

Are the scientists paid?

No. All the scientists involved are doing this as unpaid voluntary work. They are all committing hours of their time every week to discuss the science, explain it to and discuss it with the public and produce reports. They are putting advice into the public domain because they believe the public wants to hear about the science surrounding COVID-19 and the thinking that underpins the government’s strategy.

How does Independent SAGE engage with the public?

Independent SAGE was founded with the intention of putting scientific facts and debate into the public domain. We believe openness and transparency leads to better understanding and better decision making. We also believe it the responsibility of scientists and those with specialist knowledge to engage with the public and policy makers, in order to ensure that science benefits all of society. Independent SAGE holds regular live streamed briefings discussing the current state of the pandemic and at which journalists, policy makers and members of the public can ask questions of the scientists. We also produce reports and consultation documents covering different aspects of the pandemic response. A small support team has been helping Independent SAGE with its public events and media activities. They have been organised by The Citizens.

30:45 @DrTolullah Can you share your thoughts on why engagement with the public is so critical and how it could be better? 31:00 @ProfKatSmith There’s two main issues policymakers have engaged with the publix in the context of the covid pandemic. First, conversations between policymakers and publics are often separate policymakers and scientific experts so we’ve got a range of ways of making sure that decision makers are aware of scientific evidence including a scientific advisors group more externally. We’ve also got a range of ways in which publics feed into the policy discussions by their mps via issue campaigns, media coverage, and opinion polls, but what we lack a mechanisms that bring these conversations together and when that happens policy makers are often trying to weigh up their understandng of the evidence and the scientific advice with their understand of what publics will accept or how they will respond to particular policy options so they’re trying to juggle that and when doing this policy makers often reply on media coverage so their sense of public opinion via the media and opinion polls. There are valuable but there are important limitations to understanding what public think about really complex issues where uncertainties are high like we’ve been discussing where there are trade offs and where most policy options involve some kind of compromise for some people. (32:05) Media coverage often tells us more about editorial lines and it’s quite combative in format. Opinion polls involve asking people off the top off your head with no time to think about this issue, in any depth or engage with the evidence or discuss with others and that might fine for simple choices like who are you planning to vote for but not many people think that’s a sensible way of having a public conversation about an issue as challenging as the current pandemic. So as the pandemic goes on and public tire of the restrictions or get frustrated. (32:38) What we really need is considered dialogue with members of the public where people are brought into conversation with scientific researchers and policy makers and this allows us to get a sense of more informed and considered views and preferences.

Other Descriptions

Twitter: An independent group of scientists providing transparent advice during the COVID crisis.

YouTube: ‘We are following the ​science’ is the message the British public have been hearing from government since COVID-19 mitigating measures began. It says it is following the advice of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). But the activities of the committee have been kept secret and excluded from scrutiny by the public or wider scientific community. In response, on Monday May 4, the Independent SAGE convened as a group of preeminent experts from the UK and around the world. The aim of the Independent SAGE was and is to provide robust, independent advice to HM Government with the purpose of helping the UK navigate COVID-19 whilst minimising fatalities. The Independent SAGE is chaired by former HM Government Chief Scientific Advisor Sir David King and draws on a range of international and British experts.

