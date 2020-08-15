home India India Independence Day

India Independence Day

India flag

Wikipedia: Independence Day is annually celebrated on August 15, as a national holiday in India commemorating the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom on August 15, 1947, the UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act 1947 transferring legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly.

Quotes
It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures.
– The Constitution of India Article 51-A(g) (poster)

