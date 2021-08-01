India flag
Wikipedia: Independence Day is annually celebrated on August 15, as a national holiday in India commemorating the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom on August 15, 1947, the UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act 1947 transferring legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly.
Elsewhere on the Web
https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/independence-day-2018-reactions-live-updates-72nd-indian-independence-day-5306799
http://www.thealternative.in/lifestyle/celebrate-indias-independence-day-with-this-anthemic-playlist
Quotes
It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures.
– The Constitution of India Article 51-A(g) (poster)
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Independence Day
Partition of India
Planeta.com