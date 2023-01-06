Indiana Links

Indiana Flag
What would locals like others know about Indiana? Presenting our popular collection of relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Headlines
A red-state governor walks into a COP – Politico
Middle Ground – Bike Magazine – @bikemag
College of Pharmacy: Purdue Pharma has absolutely no connection to Purdue University
IU freshman rescued after surviving three days in cave
The new Hoosier Playlist
Events
March Indiana Artisan – Facebook
June John Hartford Memorial Festival in Bean Blossom
johnhartfordmemfest.com
Wikipedia
The Most Laid Back Festival in America!
July Three Rivers Festival (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
September Johnny Appleseed Festival
Facebook
September Hoosier Outdoor Experience , Indiana’s largest, hands-on outdoor recreation event. Indianapolis
December 11 Statehood Day
Indiana University – Recreation, Park, and Tourism Studies
Trees Indiana
Indiana Audubon Society
Indiana Photographers
Indiana Seasons
Visit Indiana
Recommended Listening
Hoosier History Live – Weekly call-in radio show and podcast about Indiana history. Saturdays, Noon-1pm Eastern on Indianapolis radio WICR 88.7 or online hoosierhistorylive.org – @hoosierhistlive
Indiana State Parks History Tour
Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Parks
In 2016 Indiana celebrated its political bicentennial and its centennial for state parks.
Indiana’s state park system, the fourth largest in the country and includes 24 state parks, 13 state forests, 14 nature preserves and 9 reservoirs
in.gov/dnr/parklake/2392.htm
stateparks.com/in.html
dnr.in.gov/parklake – @INDNRstateparks
Indiana State Parks
https://www.facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs
www.stateparks.IN.gov/5901.htm.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources – @INdnrnews
Indiana State Dunes
indianadunes.com
@indianadunes
@indianadunessp
Tourism Portals
in.gov/visitindiana – @VisitIndiana
visitbloomington.com
Indiana Tourism
http://pinterest.com/visitindiana
hoosierwinetrail.com
in.gov/visitindiana/for-teachers
Farmers Markets
insideindianabusiness.com/video.asp?id=831&v=4324040786001
https://visitindiana.com/blog/index.php/2015/06/22/yelps-best-farmers-markets-indiana
Government
in.gov
- Why are citizens of Indiana called Hoosiers?
- Why is Indiana called Indiana?
- How do I find out about my Indiana ancestors?
- Are there Indians in Indiana?
- What is the derivation of most Indiana town names?
- Does the Bureau have information about designating a structure to be historic?
Indigenous Cultures
The original inhabitants of the area that is now Indiana include the Illini, Miami, Shawnee, Delaware, Potawatomi and Wea
native-languages.org/indiana.htm
American Indian Center of Indiana –
@AICI_Indiana
native-languages.org/indiana.htm
miamiindians.org
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miami_people
in.gov/history/2811.htm
History
Naming of Indiana
in.gov/history – @in_bureau
Columbus
columbus.in.gov
avclub.com/review/columbus-lovely-ode-architecture-and-people-who-lo-258962
therepublic.com/2017/11/05/city_to_debut_downtown_riverfront_design
columbusriverfront.org
https://twitter.com/IndLmrksCentral/status/927380459167932417
Decatur
back40junction.com
Evansville
courierpress.com
Evansville Public Library
Hanover
hanover.edu – history.hanover.edu
Kokomo
cityofkokomo.org
Lafayette
wikipedia
jconline.com
Martinsville
martinsvillechamber.com
Mishawaka
mishawaka.in.gov
Richmond
richmondindiana.gov
waynecountyhistoricalmuseum.com
Roanoke
discoverroanoke.org
hcued.com
josephdecuis.com
Rockville
At Old Jail Inn, spend a comfy night behind bars. Really!
Santa Claus
townofsantaclaus.com/joomla
South Bend
South Bend/Mishawaka Convention and Visitors Bureau
visitsouthbend.com – @visitsouthbend
@CityofSouthBend
Story
Story, Indiana’s next chapter: Son taking over after dad’s death
Terre Haute
Indiana State Sycamores
swope.org – Facebook – @SwopeArtMuseum
Universities
Indiana University
Notre Dame
Ball State
Purdue
Baseball
http://portal.stretchinternet.com/Indiana
sidearmstats.com/indiana/baseball
Basketball
http://espn.go.com/mens-college-basketball/team/_/id/84/indiana-hoosiers
Rugby
rugbyindiana.com
Swimming
inswimming.org
Terre Heute
bootcityterreheute.com
Valparaiso
ci.valparaiso.in.us
@Valpocity
valpo.edu
Elsewhere on the Web
Indiana Memory
Indiana Tourism
Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Indiana University
indianalandmarks.org – @IndLmrksCentral
indiananativeplants.org
Brown County
browncounty.com
Passenger Rail
niprarail.org
Connersville
Bicentennial
Indiana was admitted to the United States as the 19th U.S. state on December 11, 1816. (See the list of states by date of admission)
in.gov/ibc
@Indiana2016
Bicentennial Nature Trust
In 1916, the State of Indiana authorized the creation of a state park system — Bicentennial Nature Trust (BNT) — during the state’s centennial as a gift to the people of Indiana. The BNT was created to preserve and protect important conservation and recreation areas throughout Indiana by matching donations of land or dollars. Property acquired with this fund will become part of the public trust to ensure that the land is protected for future generations of Hoosiers to use and enjoy. The state has identified $20 million in state funding to support the BNT and the Lilly Endowment contributed an additional $10 million grant.
in.gov/ibc/2340.htm
in.gov/ibc/files/Bicentennial_Nature_Trust_Map.pdf
Moscow
John Mellencamp
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/singer-john-mellencamp-awarded-woody-guthrie-prize-1126349
Embedded Tweets
Older Features
Cities
Parks
Universities
