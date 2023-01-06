Indiana Links

Planeta.com

Jan 4, 2023 ,
Indiana Flag

What would locals like others know about Indiana? Presenting our popular collection of relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
A red-state governor walks into a COP – Politico
Middle Ground – Bike Magazine@bikemag
College of Pharmacy: Purdue Pharma has absolutely no connection to Purdue University
IU freshman rescued after surviving three days in cave
The new Hoosier Playlist

Twitter
@LiterateIndy
@INDNRstateparks
@INdnrnews
@INFishWildlife
@IN_gov
@GeorgeVlahakis
@ThreeRiversFest
@FortWayneParks
@VisitIndy
@YelpIndy
@crimsonquarry
@IndLmrksCentral
@AndrewSPotts
@in_bureau
@iubikes
@govholcomb
@hoosierhistlive
@INDOT

Events
March Indiana ArtisanFacebook

June John Hartford Memorial Festival in Bean Blossom
johnhartfordmemfest.com
Wikipedia
The Most Laid Back Festival in America!

July Three Rivers Festival (Fort WayneIndiana)

September Johnny Appleseed Festival
Facebook

September Hoosier Outdoor Experience , Indiana’s largest, hands-on outdoor recreation event. Indianapolis

December 11 Statehood Day

Facebook
Indiana University – Recreation, Park, and Tourism Studies
Trees Indiana

Flickr Groups
Indiana Audubon Society
Indiana Photographers
Indiana Seasons
Visit Indiana

Recommended Listening

Hoosier History Live – Weekly call-in radio show and podcast about Indiana history. Saturdays, Noon-1pm Eastern on Indianapolis radio WICR 88.7 or online hoosierhistorylive.org@hoosierhistlive


Indiana State Parks History Tour
Northeast Indiana Public Radio

Parks
In 2016 Indiana celebrated its political bicentennial and its centennial for state parks.

Indiana’s state park system, the fourth largest in the country and includes 24 state parks, 13 state forests, 14 nature preserves and 9 reservoirs
in.gov/dnr/parklake/2392.htm
stateparks.com/in.html
dnr.in.gov/parklake@INDNRstateparks
Indiana State Parks
https://www.facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs
www.stateparks.IN.gov/5901.htm.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources@INdnrnews

Indiana State Dunes
indianadunes.com
@indianadunes
@indianadunessp
Facebook

Tourism Portals
in.gov/visitindiana@VisitIndiana
visitbloomington.com
Indiana Tourism
http://pinterest.com/visitindiana
hoosierwinetrail.com
in.gov/visitindiana/for-teachers

Farmers Markets
insideindianabusiness.com/video.asp?id=831&v=4324040786001
https://visitindiana.com/blog/index.php/2015/06/22/yelps-best-farmers-markets-indiana

Government
in.gov

https://www.in.gov/core/

Indigenous Cultures
The original inhabitants of the area that is now Indiana include the Illini, Miami, Shawnee, Delaware, Potawatomi and Wea
native-languages.org/indiana.htm
American Indian Center of Indiana
@AICI_Indiana
native-languages.org/indiana.htm
miamiindians.org
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miami_people
in.gov/history/2811.htm

History
Naming of Indiana
in.gov/history@in_bureau

Columbus
columbus.in.gov
avclub.com/review/columbus-lovely-ode-architecture-and-people-who-lo-258962
therepublic.com/2017/11/05/city_to_debut_downtown_riverfront_design
columbusriverfront.org
https://twitter.com/IndLmrksCentral/status/927380459167932417

Decatur
back40junction.com

Evansville
courierpress.com
Evansville Public Library

Hanover
Wikipedia
hanover.eduhistory.hanover.edu

Kokomo
Wikipedia
cityofkokomo.org

Lafayette
wikipedia
jconline.com

Martinsville
martinsvillechamber.com

Mishawaka
mishawaka.in.gov

Richmond
richmondindiana.gov
waynecountyhistoricalmuseum.com

Roanoke
discoverroanoke.org
hcued.com
josephdecuis.com

Rockville
At Old Jail Inn, spend a comfy night behind bars. Really!
Rockville – Wikipedia

Santa Claus
townofsantaclaus.com/joomla
Wikipedia

South Bend
South Bend/Mishawaka Convention and Visitors Bureau
visitsouthbend.com@visitsouthbend
@CityofSouthBend

Story
Story, Indiana’s next chapter: Son taking over after dad’s death

Terre Haute
Wikipedia
Indiana State Sycamores
swope.orgFacebook@SwopeArtMuseum

Universities
Indiana University
Notre Dame
Ball State
Purdue

Baseball
http://portal.stretchinternet.com/Indiana
sidearmstats.com/indiana/baseball

Basketball
http://espn.go.com/mens-college-basketball/team/_/id/84/indiana-hoosiers

Rugby
rugbyindiana.com

indiana swimming

Swimming
inswimming.org

Terre Heute
bootcityterreheute.com

Valparaiso
ci.valparaiso.in.us
@Valpocity
valpo.edu

Elsewhere on the Web
Indiana Memory
Indiana Tourism
Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Indiana University
indianalandmarks.org@IndLmrksCentral
indiananativeplants.org

Brown County
browncounty.com

Passenger Rail
niprarail.org
facebook

Connersville
Wikipedia

Bicentennial
Indiana was admitted to the United States as the 19th U.S. state on December 11, 1816. (See the list of states by date of admission)
in.gov/ibc
Facebook
@Indiana2016

Bicentennial Nature Trust
In 1916, the State of Indiana authorized the creation of a state park system — Bicentennial Nature Trust (BNT) — during the state’s centennial as a gift to the people of Indiana. The BNT was created to preserve and protect important conservation and recreation areas throughout Indiana by matching donations of land or dollars. Property acquired with this fund will become part of the public trust to ensure that the land is protected for future generations of Hoosiers to use and enjoy. The state has identified $20 million in state funding to support the BNT and the Lilly Endowment contributed an additional $10 million grant.
in.gov/ibc/2340.htm
in.gov/ibc/files/Bicentennial_Nature_Trust_Map.pdf

Moscow
Wikipedia

John Mellencamp
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/singer-john-mellencamp-awarded-woody-guthrie-prize-1126349

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Indiana
Flag of Indiana
Back Home Again in Indiana
Indianapolis 500 traditions
Old Oaken Bucket
Ohio River
Old Oaken Bucket
Lost River

Older Features

Three Rivers Festival 2018
Natural Areas Conference 2018

Cities

Bloomington, Indiana
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Indianapolis

Parks

Indiana Dunes

Universities

Indiana University

Indiana
Midwest USA
USA
USA States
USA Links

