Indiana Links

Indiana Flag

Links related to Indiana presented in somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
Middle Ground – Bike Magazine@bikemag
College of Pharmacy: Purdue Pharma has absolutely no connection to Purdue University
iu-freshman-found-after-surviving-three-days-in-a-cave
As state’s Latino population grows, IU strengthens engagement in Mexico
@IUNewsroom
Trick-or-Treat with Indiana Artisan Products
The new Hoosier Playlist
IU on verge of erasing Ernie Pyle’s legacy on campus
aussie-touring-us-visits-indiana-dunes.html
Zipling in Indiana

Events
March Indiana ArtisanFacebook

June John Hartford Memorial Festival in Bean Blossom
johnhartfordmemfest.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beanblossom,_Indiana
The Most Laid Back Festival in America!

July Three Rivers Festival, Fort Wayne
@ThreeRiversFest
Facebook

September Johnny Appleseed Festival
https://www.facebook.com/JohnnyAppleseedFest

September Hoosier Outdoor Experience , Indiana’s largest, hands-on outdoor recreation event. Indianapolis

December 11 Statehood Day

Facebook
Indiana University – Recreation, Park, and Tourism Studies
Trees Indiana

Flickr Groups
Indiana Audubon Society
Indiana Photographers
Indiana Seasons
Visit Indiana

Twitter
@INDNRstateparks
@IndianaUpdate
@IN_gov
@INdnrnews
@GeorgeVlahakis
@ThreeRiversFest
@FortWayneParks
@VisitIndy
@YelpIndy
@crimsonquarry
@IndLmrksCentral
@AndrewSPotts
@IURugby
@IU_Anthropology
@in_bureau
@iubikes

Recommended Listening
Indiana State Parks History Tour
Northeast Indiana Public Radio

Parks
In 2016 Indiana celebrated its political bicentennial and its centennial for state parks.

Indiana’s state park system, the fourth largest in the country and includes 24 state parks, 13 state forests, 14 nature preserves and 9 reservoirs
in.gov/dnr/parklake/2392.htm
stateparks.com/in.html
dnr.in.gov/parklake@INDNRstateparks
Indiana State Parks
https://www.facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs
www.stateparks.IN.gov/5901.htm.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources@INdnrnews

Indiana State Dunes
indianadunes.com
@indianadunes
@indianadunessp
Facebook

Tourism Portals
in.gov/visitindiana@VisitIndiana
visitbloomington.com
Indiana Tourism
http://pinterest.com/visitindiana
hoosierwinetrail.com
in.gov/visitindiana/for-teachers

Farmers Markets
insideindianabusiness.com/video.asp?id=831&v=4324040786001
https://visitindiana.com/blog/index.php/2015/06/22/yelps-best-farmers-markets-indiana

Government
in.gov

Indigenous Cultures
The original inhabitants of the area that is now Indiana include the Illini, Miami, Shawnee, Delaware, Potawatomi and Wea
native-languages.org/indiana.htm
American Indian Center of Indiana
@AICI_Indiana
native-languages.org/indiana.htm
miamiindians.org
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miami_people
in.gov/history/2811.htm

History
Naming of Indiana
http://in.gov/history@in_bureau

Columbus
columbus.in.gov/
avclub.com/review/columbus-lovely-ode-architecture-and-people-who-lo-258962
therepublic.com/2017/11/05/city_to_debut_downtown_riverfront_design
https://www.columbusriverfront.org
https://twitter.com/IndLmrksCentral/status/927380459167932417

Decatur
back40junction.com

Evansville
courierpress.com

Hanover
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanover,_Indiana
https://hanover.edu
https://history.hanover.edu

Kokomo
wikipedia
cityofkokomo.org

Lafayette
wikipedia
jconline.com

Mishawaka
http://mishawaka.in.gov

Richmond
richmondindiana.gov
waynecountyhistoricalmuseum.com

Roanoke
discoverroanoke.org
hcued.com
josephdecuis.com

Rockville
At Old Jail Inn, spend a comfy night behind bars. Really!
Rockville – Wikipedia

Santa Claus
townofsantaclaus.com/joomla
Wikipedia

South Bend
South Bend/Mishawaka Convention and Visitors Bureau
visitsouthbend.com@visitsouthbend
@CityofSouthBend

Story
Story, Indiana’s next chapter: Son taking over after dad’s death

Terre Haute
Wikipedia
Indiana State Sycamores

Universities
Indiana University
Notre Dame
Ball State
Purdue

Baseball
http://portal.stretchinternet.com/Indiana
sidearmstats.com/indiana/baseball

Basketball
http://espn.go.com/mens-college-basketball/team/_/id/84/indiana-hoosiers

Rugby
rugbyindiana.com

indiana swimming

Swimming
inswimming.org

Terre Heute
bootcityterreheute.com

Valparaiso
ci.valparaiso.in.us
@Valpocity
valpo.edu

Elsewhere on the Web
Indiana Memory
Indiana Tourism
Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Indiana University
https://www.indianalandmarks.org@IndLmrksCentral
indiananativeplants.org

Brown County
browncounty.com

Passenger Rail
niprarail.org
facebook

Connersville
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Connersville,_Indiana

Bicentennial
Indiana was admitted to the United States as the 19th U.S. state on December 11, 1816. (See the list of states by date of admission)
in.gov/ibc
Facebook
@Indiana2016

Bicentennial Nature Trust
In 1916, the State of Indiana authorized the creation of a state park system — Bicentennial Nature Trust (BNT) — during the state’s centennial as a gift to the people of Indiana. The BNT was created to preserve and protect important conservation and recreation areas throughout Indiana by matching donations of land or dollars. Property acquired with this fund will become part of the public trust to ensure that the land is protected for future generations of Hoosiers to use and enjoy. The state has identified $20 million in state funding to support the BNT and the Lilly Endowment contributed an additional $10 million grant.
in.gov/ibc/2340.htm
in.gov/ibc/files/Bicentennial_Nature_Trust_Map.pdf

Moscow
Wikipedia

John Mellencamp
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/singer-john-mellencamp-awarded-woody-guthrie-prize-1126349

Wikipedia
Indiana
Flag_of_Indiana
Back_Home_Again_in_Indiana
Indianapolis_500_traditions
Old Oaken Bucket
Ohio_River
Lost_River

Three Rivers Festival 2018
Natural Areas Conference 2018

Cities

Bloomington, Indiana
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Indianapolis

Parks

Indiana Dunes

Universities

Indiana University

