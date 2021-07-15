Photo: Goddard, Fireworks

Indigenous Astronomy =

National Parks Are Embracing Indigenous Astronomy

Maramataka: Māori lunar calendar to be taught at Nasa

Native Skywatchers

Native Skywatchers is located on the traditional and treaty land of the Dakota people, who along with the Ojibwe are the Indigenous peoples of this land, Mni Sota Makoce or Minnesota.

A Loon, a Crane, a Fisher, and a Salamander

“The sky is alive, and the cosmos are another aspect of the park. They hold meaning for contemporary Indigenous people just like they did for our ancestors.” https://t.co/hbcUUGvWw8 — Utah Diné Bikéyah (@UtahDineBikeyah) July 14, 2021

