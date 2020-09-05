Photo

September 6 is Indigenous Literacy Day in Australia. Planeta.com applauds efforts around the world to improve literacy in Indigenous communities and to raise awareness and attention to Indigenous culture and peoples today.

Hashtags: #ILD2020 and #indigenousliteracyday

Key Links

indigenousliteracyfoundation.org.au

https://www.indigenousliteracyfoundation.org.au/indigenous-literacy-day-2018

Facebook

@indigenouslf

Background

Indigenous Literacy Day is a national celebration of Indigenous culture, stories, language and literacy. Through activities on the day, the Indigenous Literacy Foundation focuses attention on the disadvantages experienced in remote communities and encourage the rest of Australia to raise funds and advocate for more equal access to literacy resources for remote communities.

The Indigenous Literacy Foundation aims to raise literacy levels and improve opportunities for Indigenous Australians living in remote communities.

Recommended Listening

Indigenous Literacy Foundation publishes children’s books inspired by local stories – The Indigenous Literacy Foundation is trying to improve literacy outcomes in remote communities by bringing acclaimed authors to publish children’s books inspired by local stories.

