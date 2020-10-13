Indigenous Peoples Day 2020

Photo: Michael Swiggart, Olmec Head in Xalapa

Planeta.com celebrates and commemorates the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Hashtag #IndigenousPeoplesDay

In the past twenty years, this celebration has become a counter narrative to Columbus Day.

USA Today reports that more cities are recognizing Native Americans on Columbus Day. The roots of rethinking the holiday go back several decades. Rethinking Columbus, the seminal educational report, was published in 1991.

We also celebrate August 9, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People. This event recognizes the achievements and contributions made by Indigenous Peoples.

There are other holidays and commemorations of the world’s Indigenous Peoples including August 9, the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People / Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas / Journée internationale des peuples autochtonesa.

Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism throughout our website. We acknowledge traditional owners, and amplify Indigenous voices around the world. We take travel and tourism seriously as means of experiential education and have led workshops with the Convention on Biological Diversity, Australia Aboriginal Tourism Association, Native Innovation, and Oaxaca tourism. We celebrate 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages and are updating links to linguistic resources.

Headlines

Features

