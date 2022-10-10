Indigenous Peoples Day 2022

Photo: Indigenous People’s Market and Festival (Some rights reserved)
Planeta.com celebrates and commemorates the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the USA. Hashtag #IndigenousPeoplesDay
In the past twenty years, this celebration has become a counter narrative to Columbus Day.
USA Today reported in 2016 that more cities are recognizing Native Americans on Columbus Day. The roots of rethinking the holiday go back several decades. Rethinking Columbus, the seminal educational report, was published in 1991.
There are other holidays and commemorations of the world’s Indigenous Peoples including August 9, the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People / Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas / Journée internationale des peuples autochtonesa.
Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism throughout our website. We acknowledge traditional owners, and take travel and tourism seriously as means of experiential education benefiting Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Ron has led workshops with the Convention on Biological Diversity, Australia Aboriginal Tourism Association, Native Innovation, and Oaxaca tourism. Join us as we celebrate the 2022-2032 International Decade of Indigenous Languages and update links to Indigenous voices across this website.
