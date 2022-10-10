Indigenous Peoples Day 2022

Planeta.com celebrates and commemorates the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the USA. Hashtag #IndigenousPeoplesDay

Essay

In the past twenty years, this celebration has become a counter narrative to Columbus Day.

USA Today reported in 2016 that more cities are recognizing Native Americans on Columbus Day. The roots of rethinking the holiday go back several decades. Rethinking Columbus, the seminal educational report, was published in 1991.

There are other holidays and commemorations of the world’s Indigenous Peoples including August 9, the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People / Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas / Journée internationale des peuples autochtonesa.

Planeta.com

Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism throughout our website. We acknowledge traditional owners, and take travel and tourism seriously as means of experiential education benefiting Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Ron has led workshops with the Convention on Biological Diversity, Australia Aboriginal Tourism Association, Native Innovation, and Oaxaca tourism. Join us as we celebrate the 2022-2032 International Decade of Indigenous Languages and update links to Indigenous voices across this website.

Headlines

Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you – NPR

Embedded Tweets

This #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we honor the history, culture, and strength of all Native and Indigenous Peoples past and present. We are so lucky to have #libraries & #museums that have captured & preserved stories from these cultures for all us. pic.twitter.com/N0TWvaQvUT — IMLS (@US_IMLS) October 10, 2022

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a powerful opportunity to spotlight injustices as Indigenous Peoples have often been forgotten in the development of our country and a time to recognize the contributions of Indigenous People in Nevada. #IndigenousPeoplesDay — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 10, 2022

In recognition of @ClarkCountyNV 3rd Annual Indigenous Peoples' Day, the Indigenous community will come together with @CommishTick to celebrate changing the colors of the lights on the iconic #vegas welcome sign! @nva_nevada @NVIC_gov @indiancenter_lv @IllumiNative pic.twitter.com/CrSib45IiF — Tammi Tiger (@TammiTiger) October 5, 2022

“We need a systematic approach into these so we can know exactly what the situation is and then pass this information to the decision maker, so they can make the best decision possible.” – @BandalaErick https://t.co/fpVT1Hs3W4 via @dailyyonder #IndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/cFOzzOGEC5 — Desert Research Institute (@DRIScience) October 10, 2022

#DidYouKnow: Steens Mountain is located on the ancestral homelands of the Numu (Northern Paiute) People? 🏔



For #IndigenousPeoplesDay this year, join us in taking a moment to learn which ancestral homelands you're standing on: https://t.co/X2hzHxv8FL pic.twitter.com/1tu3m4Ou1V — BLM Oregon & Washington (@BLMOregon) October 10, 2022

It’s past time that we debunk the #ColumbusDay myth! Genocide should not be celebrated. Instead, let’s celebrate #IndigenousPeoplesDay and stand in solidarity with Indigenous peoples in their fight for justice ✊#MayflowersKill #IndigenousPeoplesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/yGptmXFaxp — Survival International (@Survival) October 10, 2022

Videos

Recognizing Native Americans on Indigenous Peoples’ Day across the US

Rally calls for state to adopt Indigenous Peoples Day

Mentioned

soundcloud.com/gilberturibemusic/hole-in-the-day

native-land.ca

Analysis: Native American Communities in Nevada Suffer from Aging Plumbing, Have Limited Access to Clean Water

Features

Planeta.com