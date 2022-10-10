home 2022, Headlines, Indigenous Indigenous Peoples Day 2022

Indigenous Peoples Day 2022

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2022 Headlines Indigenous
Posted on
Photo: Indigenous People’s Market and Festival (Some rights reserved)

Planeta.com celebrates and commemorates the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the USA. Hashtag #IndigenousPeoplesDay

Essay
In the past twenty years, this celebration has become a counter narrative to Columbus Day.

USA Today reported in 2016 that more cities are recognizing Native Americans on Columbus Day. The roots of rethinking the holiday go back several decades. Rethinking Columbus, the seminal educational report, was published in 1991.

There are other holidays and commemorations of the world’s Indigenous Peoples including August 9, the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People / Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas / Journée internationale des peuples autochtonesa.

Planeta.com
Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism throughout our website. We acknowledge traditional owners, and take travel and tourism seriously as means of experiential education benefiting Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Ron has led workshops with the Convention on Biological Diversity, Australia Aboriginal Tourism Association, Native Innovation, and Oaxaca tourism. Join us as we celebrate the 2022-2032 International Decade of Indigenous Languages and update links to Indigenous voices across this website.

Headlines
Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you – NPR

Embedded Tweets

Videos

Recognizing Native Americans on Indigenous Peoples’ Day across the US

Rally calls for state to adopt Indigenous Peoples Day

Mentioned
soundcloud.com/gilberturibemusic/hole-in-the-day
native-land.ca
Analysis: Native American Communities in Nevada Suffer from Aging Plumbing, Have Limited Access to Clean Water

Features

International Decade of Indigenous Languages
Native America Calling

Planeta.com

Indigenous Peoples Day
Indigenous
10 • October • Octubre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.