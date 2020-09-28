Photo: Caldo de Piedra
We celebrate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Hashtag #IndigenousPeoplesDay
In the past two plus decades, this celebration has become a counter narrative to Columbus Day.
USA Today reports that more cities are recognizing Native Americans on Columbus Day. The roots of rethinking the holiday go back several decades. Rethinking Columbus, the seminal educational report, was published in 1991.
There are other holidays and commemorations of the world’s Indigenous Peoples including August 9, the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People / Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas / Journée internationale des peuples autochtonesa. This event recognizes the achievements and contributions made by Indigenous Peoples.
In Nevada Native American Day is September 25.
Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism. We created the Indigenous Peoples and Tourism Website Award, hosted the Indigenous Peoples Week, and continue to explore Indigenous Tourism on Facebook and follow Indigenous leaders on Twitter.
