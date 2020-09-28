We celebrate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Hashtag #IndigenousPeoplesDay

In the past two plus decades, this celebration has become a counter narrative to Columbus Day.

USA Today reports that more cities are recognizing Native Americans on Columbus Day. The roots of rethinking the holiday go back several decades. Rethinking Columbus, the seminal educational report, was published in 1991.

There are other holidays and commemorations of the world’s Indigenous Peoples including August 9, the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People / Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas / Journée internationale des peuples autochtonesa. This event recognizes the achievements and contributions made by Indigenous Peoples.

In Nevada Native American Day is September 25.

Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism. We created the Indigenous Peoples and Tourism Website Award, hosted the Indigenous Peoples Week, and continue to explore Indigenous Tourism on Facebook and follow Indigenous leaders on Twitter.

Today, I proclaimed Sept. 25 to be Native American Day to honor the Native American Community in Nevada and recognize how the culture and history of the Indigenous people in Nevada have helped shape the State we are today. pic.twitter.com/g1YgGSIuz3 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 25, 2020

I've also been writing about movements to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day (often on the same day as what's federally recognized as Columbus Day). The city of Moorhead was the latest to add the holiday to its calendar. https://t.co/NdXlKx8tKT #CorpsMemberMondays @n_rausch21 — Report for America (@Report4America) July 29, 2019

In honor of #IndigenousPeoplesDay I'll be tweeting pics from the amazing Florentine Codex starting w/comets #histsci https://t.co/nYPgEt3PbF pic.twitter.com/nzkOZ1ahMy — Kathleen Crowther (@Sacrobosco2013) October 9, 2017

we need to do this in clark county – coming up for a vote in early october https://t.co/PGJGcy5Xe8 — Tick Segerblom (@tsegerblom) September 6, 2020

