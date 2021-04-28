home 2021, Indigenous Climbing and Not Climbing on Indigenous Lands

Climbing and Not Climbing on Indigenous Lands

Photo: Valley of Fire Petroglyphs

Climbing on Sacred Land: Understanding and Respecting Indigenous Culture

Questions

  • What sort of climbing are we advocating?
  • How can we do a better job of manifesting tourism – including climbing – that is managed and developed by Indigenous allies – the guides, the providers of accommodation and transportation, the cooks and farmers, artisans, and educators? Are we listening to their concerns and interests?
  • What are examples of good practice?
  • What are the names in Indigenous languages of these places?
  • What are land acknowledgements?
  • How do we stop the vandalism?

Key Links

Headlines
The Impossibility of Ethical Recreation on Stolen Land – New Republic
Ancient petroglyphs damaged by climber in Utah
Coloradan Called Out for Bolting Over Petroglyphs – Outside
Petroglyph Bolter Apologizes, Receives Death Threats – Climbing

Indian Land Tenure Foundation
Bears Ears National Monument
Uluru – Kata Tjuta National Park

