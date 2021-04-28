Climbing and Not Climbing on Indigenous Lands

Photo: Valley of Fire Petroglyphs
2021 Spotlight
Questions
- What sort of climbing are we advocating?
- How can we do a better job of manifesting tourism – including climbing – that is managed and developed by Indigenous allies – the guides, the providers of accommodation and transportation, the cooks and farmers, artisans, and educators? Are we listening to their concerns and interests?
- What are examples of good practice?
- What are the names in Indigenous languages of these places?
- What are land acknowledgements?
- How do we stop the vandalism?
Key Links
Utah Diné Bikéyah @UtahDineBikeyah
Kanaka Climbers Founder and Director
Access Fund, Executive Director
Embedded Tweets
Headlines
The Impossibility of Ethical Recreation on Stolen Land – New Republic
Ancient petroglyphs damaged by climber in Utah
Coloradan Called Out for Bolting Over Petroglyphs – Outside
Petroglyph Bolter Apologizes, Receives Death Threats – Climbing
Elsewhere on the Web
Indian Land Tenure Foundation
Youtube
@indianland
Features
Planeta