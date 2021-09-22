Poster

Attention fans of Indigenous culture, languages, and tourism, check out the launch of the Indigenous Tourism Collaborative of the Americas (Colaborativa de Turismo Indígena de las Américas), October 11, 11am Eastern, 8am Pacific

Registration: zoom.us

Announcement:

We invite you to join us for the official virtual launch of the Indigenous Tourism Collaborative of the Americas.

The newly formed Indigenous Tourism Collaborative of the Americas will provide a platform for community leaders, policy-makers and business owners to share their experiences, to learn from one another, to take collective action and to better understand how to promote change through tourism without compromising their own cultural values.

Join us to learn more about the aims and work of this hemispheric collaborative and glean insights from leaders of Indigenous organizations about the status of tourism recovery and Indigenous resilience in these uncertain times.

We hope that you will participate in the launch of a movement to promote responsible Indigenous tourism across the Americas.

**********

Te invitamos a unirte al evento virtual de lanzamiento del Diálogo sobre Turismo Indígena en las Américas.



El recién formado Diálogo sobre Turismo Indígena en las Américas proporcionará una plataforma para que los líderes Indígenas, los responsables políticos y los propietarios de negocios compartan sus experiencias, aprendan unos de otros, emprendan acciones colectivas y comprendan mejor cómo promover el cambio a través del turismo sin comprometer sus propios valores culturales.



Únete a nosotros para conocer más sobre los objetivos y el trabajo de esta alianza hemisférica y recopilar conocimientos de los líderes de las organizaciones indígenas sobre el estado actual de la recuperación del turismo y la resiliencia Indígena en estos tiempos inciertos.



Esperamos que participes en el lanzamiento de este movimiento para promover el turismo Indígena responsable en las Américas.

Key Links

indigenoustourismforum.org

resources

Questions

Does the collaborative have a Twitter account? Facebook page?

Are there public directories of Indigenous tourism services / research projects / funding?

Are there connections among Indigenous tourism development and the International Decade of Indigenous Languages?

Embedded Tweets

Como socio fundador de la Colaborativa de Turismo Indígena de las Américas, lo invitamos a unirse al lanzamiento virtual oficial de esta nueva e innovadora asociación el 11 de octubre.



Para obtener más información y registrarse, visite esta página: https://t.co/Gsyax437Yi pic.twitter.com/ii4SJfy4Ag — Enrique Cabanilla (@ecabanilla) September 21, 2021

https://business.gwu.edu/research/international-institute-tourism-studies/about/research

https://business.gwu.edu/indigenous-tourism-forum-of-the-americas

https://twitter.com/gwbusiness

Planeta