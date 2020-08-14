home Culture, Indigenous Indigenous Tourism

Indigenous Tourism

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Culture Indigenous
Posted on
Poster

Indigenous Tourism =

Questions

  • What resources are available to traditional and Indigenous peoples keen on offering travel and tourism services?
  • How can visitors determine the degree the traditional or Indigenous people design and benefit from tourism?

Responsible Travel Tips
Many Indigenous people are qualified guides who want to help bridge gaps in cultural understanding.

If you visit Indigenous communities, please respect privacy, equal or moreso than other places you travel.

Facebook
Indigenous Tourism

Embedded Tweets

Features

Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial
Te Matatini
Guelaguetza

Older Features

Indigenous Peoples Week
Indigenous Tourism and Biodiversity Website Award

Planeta.com

Tourism Definitions
Ethnotourism
Indigenous
International Decade of Indigenous Languages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.