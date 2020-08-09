Buzzwords
Indigenous peoples are ethnic groups native to a land or region, especially before the arrival and intrusion of a foreign and possibly dominating culture.
They are a group of people whose members share a cultural identity that has been shaped by their geographical region. Each group of Indigenous people are unique, some following similar beliefs and values, but holding onto different history and different spiritual perspectives.
Fans of Indigenous tourism, ask for it.
Planeta.com
Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism throughout our website. We acknowledge traditional owners, and amplify Indigenous voices around the world. We take travel and tourism seriously as means of experiential education and have led workshops with the Convention on Biological Diversity, Australia Aboriginal Tourism Association, Native Innovation, and Oaxaca tourism. We celebrate 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages and are updating links to linguistic resources.
Indigenous Tourism
Embedded Tweets
Indigenous Peoples
https://www.planeta.com/dine
https://www.planeta.com/maya
https://www.planeta.com/maori
https://www.planeta.com/paiute
https://www.planeta.com/sami
https://www.planeta.com/zapotec
2019
https://www.planeta.com/iyil2019
https://www.planeta.com/kumoontun
https://www.planeta.com/maori-language-week-2019
https://www.planeta.com/guelaguetza2019
2018
https://www.planeta.com/indigenous-2018-rapporteur
https://www.planeta.com/indigenous-media-zone-2018
https://www.planeta.com/indigenous-peoples-day-2018
https://www.planeta.com/mexico-2018-amlo
https://www.planeta.com/dizhsa-nabani
https://www.planeta.com/ipw8
Planeta.com