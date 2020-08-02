home Indigenous International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

August 9 is the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People / Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas / Journée Internationale des Peuples Autochtonesa.

The United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People is observed on August 9 each year to promote and protect the rights of the world’s Indigenous population. This event recognizes the achievements and contributions made by Indigenous Peoples. The commemoration takes place in recognition of the first meeting of the United Nations Working Group on Indigenous Populations in Geneva in 1982.

