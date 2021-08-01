home Indigenous International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Indigenous
Posted on
Poster

August 9 is the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People.

The United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People is observed on August 9 each year to promote and protect the rights of the world’s Indigenous population. This event recognizes the achievements and contributions made by Indigenous Peoples. The commemoration takes place in recognition of the first meeting of the United Nations Working Group on Indigenous Populations in Geneva in 1982.

Translating: International Day of the World’s Indigenous People
Spanish: Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas
French: Journée Internationale des Peuples Autochtonesa

Videos

Previously

International Day of the World’s Indigenous People 2020
International Day of the World’s Indigenous People 2019
International Day of the World’s Indigenous People 2018
International Day of the World’s Indigenous People 2017

Planeta.com

Indigenous Peoples Day
Indigenous
Indigenous Peoples Week
United Nations
08 • August • Agosto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.