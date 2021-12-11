Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)
Intangible cultural heritage, transmitted from generation to generation, is constantly recreated by communities and groups in response to their environment, their interaction with nature and their history, and provides them with a sense of identity and continuity.
– 2003 Convention for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage
Also see: Intangible culture, intangible cultural heritage
How is ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage‘ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages.
Translating: Intangible Cultural Heritage
Spanish: Patrimonio cultural inmaterial / Patrimonio Vivo
French: Patrimoine culturel immatériel
German: Immaterielles Kulturerbe
Embracing intangible cultural heritage
A cursory glance at the #SDGs #NewUrbanAgenda #ParisAgreement or #SFDRR reveals the huge role heritage has been given in resilience & sustainability planning *and* that this role simply can’t be realized w/o historic preservation authorities embracing intangible cultural heritage – Andrew S. Potts, @AndrewSPotts
