Screenshot: Westworld
Celebrate archives on June 9, International Archives Day. Hashtag: #InternationalArchivesDay
June 9, 1948 was the launch of the International Council on Archives (French: Conseil international des archives), an international non-governmental organization which exists to promote international cooperation for archives and archivists.
Key Links
ica.org
Questions
- How do we engage with your archives? = ¿Cómo nos relacionamos con sus archivos? = Wie arbeiten wir mit Ihren Archiven zusammen? (Tweet)
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
International Council on Archives
Planeta