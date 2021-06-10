home Celebrations International Archives Day

International Archives Day

By Ron Mader   Posted in Celebrations
Screenshot: Westworld

Celebrate archives on June 9, International Archives Day. Hashtag: #InternationalArchivesDay

June 9, 1948 was the launch of the International Council on Archives (French: Conseil international des archives), an international non-governmental organization which exists to promote international cooperation for archives and archivists.

Key Links
ica.org

Questions

  • How do we engage with your archives? = ¿Cómo nos relacionamos con sus archivos? = Wie arbeiten wir mit Ihren Archiven zusammen? (Tweet)

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
International Council on Archives

Planeta

Internet Archive
Archive
Biodiversity Heritage Library
06 • June • Junio

