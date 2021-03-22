March 21 is the International Day of Forests. Hashtags: #InternationalDayOfForests, #DíaInternacionalDeLosBosques, #IntlForestDay

The United Nations proclaimed March 21 the International Day of Forests. Starting in 2013, the day is observed each year to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of forests and trees to all life on earth.

Today is the UN International Day of Forests, and the theme for 2021 is "Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being." 🌳



Did you know that Christmas Island was first established for forest rehabilitation, with a particular focus on the Abbott's booby? #IntlForestDay pic.twitter.com/StOP11JHLw — Parks Australia (@Parks_Australia) March 21, 2021

Cada 21 de marzo se celebra el #DíaInternacionalDeLosBosques, fecha proclamada desde 2012 por @ONU_es y apoyada por @unep_espanol y @FAOenEspanol, con el objetivo de promover y fomentar acciones en pro del cuidado de estos ecosistemas 🌳 fundamentales para la vida en el Planeta🌎 pic.twitter.com/ucKGy5aEDP — Instituto Humboldt (@inst_humboldt) March 21, 2021

Background

Forests cover one third of the Earth’s land mass, performing vital functions around the world. Around 1.6 billion people – including more than 2,000 Indigenous cultures – depend on forests for their livelihood.

Forests are the most biologically-diverse ecosystems on land, home to more than 80% of the terrestrial species of animals, plants and insects. They also provide shelter, jobs and security for forest-dependent communities.

Yet despite all of these priceless ecological, economic, social and health benefits, global deforestation continues at an alarming rate – 13 million hectares of forest are destroyed annually. Deforestation accounts for 12 to 20 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

