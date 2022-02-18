Artwork: Word Cloud Graphic (Some rights reserved)
Tuesday, February 21 is International Mother Language Day 2022. Events, workshops, and tweets on this date celebrate multilingualism and linguistic and cultural diversity = El martes 21 de febrero es el Día Internacional de la Lengua Materna 2022. Eventos, talleres y tuits en esta fecha celebran el multilingüismo y la diversidad lingüística y cultural = Dienstag, der 21. Februar ist der Internationale Tag der Muttersprache 2022. Veranstaltungen, Workshops und Tweets an diesem Tag feiern Mehrsprachigkeit und sprachliche und kulturelle Vielfalt.
Planeta.com has paid special attention to this celebration for several years and we challenge readers / listeners / viewers to celebrate with friends and family.
Hashtags: #MotherLanguageDay, #DiaDeLaLenguaMaterna
unesco.org/commemorations/motherlanguageday
2022
The theme of the 2022 International Mother Language Day, “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities”, will discuss the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all.
Translating: International Mother Language Day
Spanish: Dia Internacional de la Lengua Materna
German: Internationaler Tag der Muttersprache
Zapotec (San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya): Chii Xte Dich ni Gul Niu (Day of the Language you were born with)
Ayöök: (Santa María Ocotepec): Ja xëë jöma ja aa ayöök yak jaa’myets
Bangla: আন্তর্জাতিক মাতৃভাষা দিবস
History
International Mother Language Day has been observed every year since February 2000 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. The date represents the day in 1952 when students demonstrating for recognition of their language, Bangla, as one of the two national languages of the then Pakistan, were shot and killed by police in Dhaka, the capital of what is now Bangladesh.
