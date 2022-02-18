Artwork: Word Cloud Graphic (Some rights reserved)

Tuesday, February 21 is International Mother Language Day 2022. Events, workshops, and tweets on this date celebrate multilingualism and linguistic and cultural diversity = El martes 21 de febrero es el Día Internacional de la Lengua Materna 2022. Eventos, talleres y tuits en esta fecha celebran el multilingüismo y la diversidad lingüística y cultural = Dienstag, der 21. Februar ist der Internationale Tag der Muttersprache 2022. Veranstaltungen, Workshops und Tweets an diesem Tag feiern Mehrsprachigkeit und sprachliche und kulturelle Vielfalt.

Planeta.com has paid special attention to this celebration for several years and we challenge readers / listeners / viewers to celebrate with friends and family.

Hashtags: #MotherLanguageDay, #DiaDeLaLenguaMaterna

Key Links

unesco.org/commemorations/motherlanguageday

2022

The theme of the 2022 International Mother Language Day, “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities”, will discuss the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all.



Embedded Tweets

#DíaDeLaLenguaMaterna#Ayöök

Allá en mi municipio estarán organizando actividades con niños y niñas y, el 19 de febrero estarán las maestras:

Yásnaya del @Colmixe

Engracia de @kumoontun

Música del Mtro. Honorio



(Se transmitirá por facebook) pic.twitter.com/GibspUKbjY — Marco Martínez (@AyookMarco) February 13, 2022

Translating: International Mother Language Day

Spanish: Dia Internacional de la Lengua Materna

German: Internationaler Tag der Muttersprache

Zapotec (San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya): Chii Xte Dich ni Gul Niu (Day of the Language you were born with)

Ayöök: (Santa María Ocotepec): Ja xëë jöma ja aa ayöök yak jaa’myets

Bangla: আন্তর্জাতিক মাতৃভাষা দিবস

History

International Mother Language Day has been observed every year since February 2000 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. The date represents the day in 1952 when students demonstrating for recognition of their language, Bangla, as one of the two national languages of the then Pakistan, were shot and killed by police in Dhaka, the capital of what is now Bangladesh.

Features

Planeta.com