Poster

December 11 is International Mountain Day which celebrates our higher aspirations.

Hashtags

#MountainsMatter

#InternationalMountainDay

Key Links

un.org/en/events/mountainday

messages

Twitter

@FAOForestry

@FAOnews

@MPChair

Questions

How is ‘International Mountain Day’ translated in other languages?

How is ‘International Mountain Day’ translated in Indigenous languages? (Important for the 2022-2032 celebration of Indigenous Languages)

What have we learned about mountain tourism?

Are there upcoming mountain tourism events?

Translating: International Mountain Day

Spanish: Día Internacional de la Montaña

History



The increasing attention to the importance of mountains led the UN to declare to 2002 the UN International Year of Mountains. The first international day was celebrated for the first time the following year, 2003. The United Nations General Assembly designated December 11 “International Mountain Day”. As of 2003, it has been observed every year to create awareness about the importance of mountains to life, to highlight the opportunities and constraints in mountain development and to build alliances that will bring positive change to mountain peoples and environments around the world.

Mountain Peoples and Tourism

Mountains are home to 13 percent of the world’s population.

Ninety percent of the world’s mountain dwellers live in developing countries, where a vast majority live below the poverty line and 1 out of 3 faces the threat of food insecurity.

Mountains are places of tourism and cultural trails. Mountain tourism accounts for about 15–20 percent the global tourism industry.

Indigenous and local populations in mountains have unique and valuable local knowledge, traditions

and cultural practices that can contribute to effective land management strategies.

2020 Biodiversity Matters

DYK That this year's International Mountain Day theme is Mountain Biodiversity Matters? #MountainsMatter pic.twitter.com/w4XFithvMb — Mountain Partnership (@UNmountains) December 6, 2020

Embedded Tweets

"Mountains are often forgotten.Considering the crucial role they play in providing key ecosystem goods & services to the planet, we need to step up & raise attention to mountains!" #FAO's Rosalaura Romeo in #NovaFriburgo #Brasil. #Mountains2018 #MountainsMatter @CrescenteFertil pic.twitter.com/Y2UPwe7QAr — Mountain Partnership (@UNmountains) December 11, 2018

We’re celebrating International Mountain Day 🏔️ with this breathtaking scene @GrandTetonNPS in Wyoming by Adam Jewell (https://t.co/7u0uZGuWtK ) #FindYourPark pic.twitter.com/LWecasQ7xZ — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) December 11, 2018

Today is International #Mountains Day!



There are so many reasons why #MountainsMatter.



Did you know they are home to 915 million people & indirectly benefit billions more living downstream? pic.twitter.com/zeL6pVV2Ph — FAO Knowledge (@FAOKnowledge) December 11, 2017

Word of the day: "cornice" – overhanging wave of hardened snow that forms on ridges & crests of mountains, above lee slopes. Beautiful in appearance, dangerous in presence.

For International Mountain Day: today, 11th December. pic.twitter.com/QxM90nmc9C — Robert Macfarlane (@RobGMacfarlane) December 11, 2017

It’s International Mountain Day today! pic.twitter.com/WVkAuprA16 — Irish Uplands Forum (@IrishUplands) December 11, 2017

Today is International Mountain Day! Mountains cover around 22 percent of the earth's land surface and are home to 13 percent of the world’s population. They provide 80% percent of the world's freshwater, provide renewable energy, hydropower, solar power, wind power and biogas. pic.twitter.com/juwN1UEdYi — Friends of OMDP (@FriendsOMDP) December 11, 2017

Previously

Planeta.com