Poster
December 11 is International Mountain Day which celebrates our higher aspirations.
Hashtags
#MountainsMatter
#InternationalMountainDay
Key Links
un.org/en/events/mountainday
messages
@FAOForestry
@FAOnews
@MPChair
Questions
- How is ‘International Mountain Day’ translated in other languages?
- How is ‘International Mountain Day’ translated in Indigenous languages? (Important for the 2022-2032 celebration of Indigenous Languages)
- What have we learned about mountain tourism?
- Are there upcoming mountain tourism events?
Translating: International Mountain Day
Spanish: Día Internacional de la Montaña
History
The increasing attention to the importance of mountains led the UN to declare to 2002 the UN International Year of Mountains. The first international day was celebrated for the first time the following year, 2003. The United Nations General Assembly designated December 11 “International Mountain Day”. As of 2003, it has been observed every year to create awareness about the importance of mountains to life, to highlight the opportunities and constraints in mountain development and to build alliances that will bring positive change to mountain peoples and environments around the world.
Mountain Peoples and Tourism
Mountains are home to 13 percent of the world’s population.
Ninety percent of the world’s mountain dwellers live in developing countries, where a vast majority live below the poverty line and 1 out of 3 faces the threat of food insecurity.
Mountains are places of tourism and cultural trails. Mountain tourism accounts for about 15–20 percent the global tourism industry.
Indigenous and local populations in mountains have unique and valuable local knowledge, traditions
and cultural practices that can contribute to effective land management strategies.
2020 Biodiversity Matters
Embedded Tweets
Previously
Planeta.com