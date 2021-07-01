home Celebrations International Reggae Day

International Reggae Day

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Celebrations
July 1 is International Reggae Day. Hashtag: #InternationalReggaeDay

2021: #1Love

Taking you back to the Catch a Fire themed earthstrong celebration which marked the 74th year of Bob Marley’s birth. The event highlighted the powerful genre of reggae. Not to mention performances from artists across the world, their passion for reggae and their respect for the King of reggae.

Nadine Sutherland Redemption 75 Reggae Jam Session

https://youtu.be/dIIUD_9zjjk
17:00 What can I do to inspire the world? (Who the cap fit?)

#International Reggae Day – Celebrates ‘From Jamrock to Hip Hop’ – Jamaica Gleaner @jamaicagleaner

Earthstrong 2020
Reggae
Intangible Cultural Heritage
