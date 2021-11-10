home Travel International Travel

Photo: Fremont Street (November 2021)

International Travel = Travel outside of one’s own country

Spotlight on International Travel to the USA
In photos: U.S. reopens borders to vaccinated travelers
State Department: International travelers will need to show proof of vaccination before coming to U.S.
U.S. to reopen border to international travelers on Nov. 8
Biden requires international travelers to quarantine upon arrival to US

World Headlines
As international borders reopen, some say tourism should be more sustainable post-COVID – ABC
Are sustainable holidays on the itinerary for tourists post-pandemic? (minute 9: detouring)
UN says international tourism won’t rebound until 2023

International tourism

