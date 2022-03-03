2022 Poster
International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 and commemorates the movement for women’s rights. = El Día Internacional de la Mujer se celebra el 8 de marzo y conmemora el movimiento por los derechos de la mujer. Hashtags: #WomensDay
- What is the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day?
- How is ‘International Women’s Day’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages during International Decade of Indigenous Languages.
History
While the first observance of a Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909 in New York, March 8 was suggested by the 1910 International Woman’s Conference to become an “International Woman’s Day.” After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there. The day was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.
International Women’s Day
