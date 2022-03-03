International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 and commemorates the movement for women’s rights. = El Día Internacional de la Mujer se celebra el 8 de marzo y conmemora el movimiento por los derechos de la mujer. Hashtags: #WomensDay

Key Links

unwomen.org

2022

Stories

@un_women

Questions

What is the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day?

How is ‘International Women’s Day’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages during International Decade of Indigenous Languages.



History

While the first observance of a Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909 in New York, March 8 was suggested by the 1910 International Woman’s Conference to become an “International Woman’s Day.” After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there. The day was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.

Wikipedia

International Women’s Day

Features

Planeta.com