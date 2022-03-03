home Celebrations International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Celebrations
Posted on
2022 Poster

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 and commemorates the movement for women’s rights. = El Día Internacional de la Mujer se celebra el 8 de marzo y conmemora el movimiento por los derechos de la mujer. Hashtags: #WomensDay

Key Links
unwomen.org
2022
Stories
@un_women

Questions

  • What is the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day?
  • How is ‘International Women’s Day’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages during International Decade of Indigenous Languages.


History
While the first observance of a Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909 in New York, March 8 was suggested by the 1910 International Woman’s Conference to become an “International Woman’s Day.” After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there. The day was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.

Wikipedia
International Women’s Day

Features

La Cosecha Market Celebrates International Women’s Day 2020

Planeta.com

International Women’s Day Links
People
03 • March • Marzo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.