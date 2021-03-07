home Celebrations International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Celebrations
Posted on
Poster

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 and commemorates the movement for women’s rights. Hashtag: #WomensDay

Key Links
unwomen.org
trello.com/b/pD8AFd1o

Questions

  • How do you translate ‘Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change’ in other languages?
  • Are there videos from the celebration?

2021

History
While the first observance of a Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909 in New York, March 8 was suggested by the 1910 International Woman’s Conference to become an “International Woman’s Day.” After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there. The day was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.

Wikipedia
International Women’s Day – Wikipedia

Features

La Cosecha Market Celebrates International Women’s Day 2020

Planeta.com

International Women’s Day Links
People
03 • March • Marzo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.