International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 and commemorates the movement for women’s rights. Hashtag: #WomensDay

2021

Women serve as Heads of State or Government in only 22 countries, and 119 countries have never had a woman leader.



We👏

need👏

more👏

women👏

leaders👏#IWD2021 #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/wPt8SK9XJH — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 6, 2021

For International Women's Day 2021, I'm going to tweet about places in the solar system and beyond named after women. #IWD2021 #Space4Women @Space4WomenOOSA — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) March 6, 2021

Don't miss UK Adaptation & Resilience Champion for #COP26, @AnnieTrev, highlight the crucial role of women in efforts to protect our planet at an important @UKinFrance event.



🗓️ March 8

🕗 8.30am GMT

📍 https://t.co/gKKy4KlGRR#IWD2021 | #TogetherForOurPlanet — COP26 (@COP26) March 6, 2021

On March 8 at 10 am EST, the @MexicoInstitute is participating in @TheWilsonCenter’s #IWD2021 Twitter chat. This Chat is open to all – mark your calendars and

join us on March 8! #IWDatWilson pic.twitter.com/G9REojNq9G — The Mexico Institute (@MexicoInstitute) March 5, 2021

History

While the first observance of a Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909 in New York, March 8 was suggested by the 1910 International Woman’s Conference to become an “International Woman’s Day.” After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there. The day was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.

