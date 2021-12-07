home Celebrations International Year

The United Nations dedicates an entire calendar year to focus on particular topics and themes.

Key Links
un.org/en/sections/observances/international-years
unesco.org/commemorations/international-years
unesco.org/commemorations/international-days

Questions

  • How do people contribute or participate in an International Year?
  • How are International Years proposed?
  • How is an International Year evaluated?

2021

International Year of Caves and Karst
International Year of Fruits and Vegetables

International Year of Peace and Trust (A/RES/73/338)

International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development (A/RES/74/198

International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (A/RES/74/244)

International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour (A/RES/73/327)

2022

International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture (A/RES/72/72)


International Year of Glass (A/RES/75/279)

2023

International Year of Millets (A/RES/75/263)

2024
International Year of Camelids (A/RES/72/210)

Previously

2020, International Year of Plant Health



2019 – International Year of Indigenous Languages
Periodic Table
2002 International Year of Ecotourism

Planeta.com

United Nations
International Year of the Reef 2018
Time = Tiempo = Zeit =

