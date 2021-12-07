International Year

Looking forward to watching 'The Environmental Tourist: An Ecotourism Revolution' from @MeganEplerWood! https://vimeo.com/637668548

Megan Epler Wood

Excited to share a piece of history.. the original film done for television on #ecotourism is now available in a digital HD print, showing #kenya #belize and #glaciernationalpark #montana in 1989, in the first broadcast special on #sustainabletourism. https://vimeo.com/637668548