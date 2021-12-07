Lingo Cards
The United Nations dedicates an entire calendar year to focus on particular topics and themes.
Questions
- How do people contribute or participate in an International Year?
- How are International Years proposed?
- How is an International Year evaluated?
2021
International Year of Peace and Trust (A/RES/73/338)
International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development (A/RES/74/198)
International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (A/RES/74/244)
International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour (A/RES/73/327)
2022
International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture (A/RES/72/72)
International Year of Glass (A/RES/75/279)
2023
International Year of Millets (A/RES/75/263)
2024
International Year of Camelids (A/RES/72/210)
