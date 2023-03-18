Planeta.com

Communication Ireland

Raidió Teilifís Éireann = Radio Television of Ireland (RTE)

Mar 17, 2023

One of our fave apps! = ¡Una de nuestras aplicaciones favoritas! = Ceann dár apps is fearr leat!

Raidió Teilifís Éireann = Radio Television of Ireland (RTÉ)rte.ie – is the national public service broadcaster of Ireland. Listen live and listen back to the programs.

Key Links
rte.ie
Radio 1Facebook
Radio Extra
Radio 2Facebook
Facebook: ExploreRTE
@rte
@RTERadio1

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta (RnaG)
Irish language programming
Wikipedia
rte.ie/rnag
Listen Live
@RTERnaG

Smart Speaker
How to get RTÉ on your smart speaker

Smart Speaker Commands

  • <Smart Speaker> Play RTÉ Radio 1

Questions = Preguntas

  • What is the translation and pronounciation of ‘na Gaeltachta’? = ¿Cuál es la traducción y pronunciación de ‘na Gaeltachta’?

Quotables
The more we look back, the more we can look forward.

Bealaí gur féidir éisteacht = Ways that can be heard

Programs

Simply Folk, Sundays 10-11pm (2-3pm Las Vegas)
Each week on Simply Folk, listeners are treated to an hour of songs and music from the best local and international folk singers and instrumentalists. Along with lots of great classics from across the decades, expect to be introduced to many new and exciting folk sounds. The program is presented by Galway singer, songwriter and musician Ruth Smith (@theruthsmith)

rte.ie/radio1/simply-folk
@theruthsmith

http://www.rte.ie/rnag/an-taobh-tuathail

The History Show
US Mexico Border

History
The radio service began on January 1, 1926 and television broadcasts began on December 31, 1961.

What we like
RTE is one of our favorite smartphone/tablet apps. Easy to choose among the various stations for live music and archived programs. Honestly, Radio NZs app only comes in smartphone size on the tablet and Australia’s Radio National is not available in the US app store.

Topics
Sport
Culture

Features

South Wind Blows

Planeta.com

Ireland
Ireland Links
Radio
Apps

