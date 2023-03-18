Raidió Teilifís Éireann = Radio Television of Ireland (RTE)

Logo

One of our fave apps! = ¡Una de nuestras aplicaciones favoritas! = Ceann dár apps is fearr leat!

Raidió Teilifís Éireann = Radio Television of Ireland (RTÉ) – rte.ie – is the national public service broadcaster of Ireland. Listen live and listen back to the programs.

Questions = Preguntas

What is the translation and pronounciation of ‘na Gaeltachta’? = ¿Cuál es la traducción y pronunciación de ‘na Gaeltachta’?

Bealaí gur féidir éisteacht = Ways that can be heard

Simply Folk, Sundays 10-11pm (2-3pm Las Vegas)

Each week on Simply Folk, listeners are treated to an hour of songs and music from the best local and international folk singers and instrumentalists. Along with lots of great classics from across the decades, expect to be introduced to many new and exciting folk sounds. The program is presented by Galway singer, songwriter and musician Ruth Smith (@theruthsmith)

The History Show

The radio service began on January 1, 1926 and television broadcasts began on December 31, 1961.

What we like

RTE is one of our favorite smartphone/tablet apps. Easy to choose among the various stations for live music and archived programs. Honestly, Radio NZs app only comes in smartphone size on the tablet and Australia’s Radio National is not available in the US app store.

