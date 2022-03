Photo: Ville Miettinen, Temple Bar (Dublin) (Some rights reserved)

Ireland has two official languages, English and Gaeilge (Irish). While everybody learns both at school, less than 5% of the population speaks Gaeilge on a daily basis.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/Sje7QyHxtU5ouizd6



Headlines

Ireland becomes world’s first country to divest from fossil fuels

Recommended Listening

Cities

Planeta.com