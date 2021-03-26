home Australia Iso-CHATS

Iso-CHATS

By Ron Mader   Posted in Australia
Posted on

Artwork

Iso-CHATS evolved in 2020 out of our isolated times coupled with our desire to stay globally connected. Iso-CHATS is ultimately about bringing together tourism researchers in a collaborative, co-creative and social space. The series will continue in 2021 monthly at 12:00 noon (Sydney time) on Fridays via Zoom). To see upcoming speakers and to register for upcoming Iso-CHATS, please follow on Facebook.

Hosts: Tamara Young (@drtamarayoung) and Anne Hardy (@AnneHardyTas)

Key Links
cauthe.org/networks/iso-chats
Facebook
@IsoChats

Embedded Tweets

Planeta

Tourism Definitions
The Value of Collaboration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.