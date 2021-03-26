Artwork
Iso-CHATS evolved in 2020 out of our isolated times coupled with our desire to stay globally connected. Iso-CHATS is ultimately about bringing together tourism researchers in a collaborative, co-creative and social space. The series will continue in 2021 monthly at 12:00 noon (Sydney time) on Fridays via Zoom). To see upcoming speakers and to register for upcoming Iso-CHATS, please follow on Facebook.
Hosts: Tamara Young (@drtamarayoung) and Anne Hardy (@AnneHardyTas)
