Livestreaming tomorrow. No registration needed! Heritages, Archaeology, and Outer Space – @IUAWESCongress conversation with Alice Gorman and Anne Johnson, a conjunction of anthropology and archaeology stars! @awj17 @drspacejunk @IuaeScongress

Hashtag: #spacearchaeology



June 2 (Wednesday), 630pm, Mexico City

June 3 (Thursday), 9am, South Australia



Upcoming Congress

November 9-13, 2021, International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences (IUAES) Congress/ Congreso de la Unión Internacional de Ciencias Antropológicas y Etnológicas (IUAES)

