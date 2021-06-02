Livestreaming tomorrow. No registration needed! Heritages, Archaeology, and Outer Space – @IUAWESCongress conversation with Alice Gorman and Anne Johnson, a conjunction of anthropology and archaeology stars! @awj17 @drspacejunk @IuaeScongress
Facebook – Facebook Live
Youtube
@IuaeScongress
Hashtag: #spacearchaeology
June 2 (Wednesday), 630pm, Mexico City
June 3 (Thursday), 9am, South Australia
Upcoming Congress
November 9-13, 2021, International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences (IUAES) Congress/ Congreso de la Unión Internacional de Ciencias Antropológicas y Etnológicas (IUAES)
Key Links
waunet.org/iuaes
iuaes2021yucatan.org
Facebook – Facebook Live
Youtube
@IuaeScongress
@IUAES_EC
@IUAES_WAU
Wikipedia
International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences
Planeta