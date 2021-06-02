home 2021, Culture Heritages, Archaeology, and Outer Space

Heritages, Archaeology, and Outer Space

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021 Culture
Posted on

Livestreaming tomorrow. No registration needed! Heritages, Archaeology, and Outer Space – @IUAWESCongress conversation with Alice Gorman and Anne Johnson, a conjunction of anthropology and archaeology stars! @awj17 @drspacejunk @IuaeScongress

FacebookFacebook Live
Youtube
@IuaeScongress

Hashtag: #spacearchaeology

June 2 (Wednesday), 630pm, Mexico City
June 3 (Thursday), 9am, South Australia

Upcoming Congress

November 9-13, 2021, International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences (IUAES) Congress/ Congreso de la Unión Internacional de Ciencias Antropológicas y Etnológicas (IUAES)

Key Links
waunet.org/iuaes
iuaes2021yucatan.org
@IUAES_EC
@IUAES_WAU

Wikipedia
International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences

Planeta

Space Archaeology
Anthropology
Archaeology
Alice Gorman, aka @DrSpaceJunk
Anthropology at its limits: Third Spaces and Outer Space
Space

