International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences (IUAES)

Upcoming event: November 9-13, 2021, International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences (IUAES) Congress/ Congreso de la Unión Internacional de Ciencias Antropológicas y Etnológicas (IUAES)



Key Links

waunet.org/iuaes

iuaes2021yucatan.org

Facebook

Youtube

@IuaeScongress

@IUAES_EC

@IUAES_WAU

Videos

Turismo, corrupción y actividades ilícitas

https://youtu.be/O3QAPZ2113k

Mentioned: “Why are tourist resorts attractive for transnational crime? The case of the Mayan Riviera”, se publicó en Tourism Critiques (Acceso Abierto): https://doi.org/10.1108/TRC-10-2020-0019

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia

International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences

Planeta