home Elsewhere International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences (IUAES)

International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences (IUAES)

By Ron Mader   Posted in Elsewhere
Posted on

Upcoming event: November 9-13, 2021, International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences (IUAES) Congress/ Congreso de la Unión Internacional de Ciencias Antropológicas y Etnológicas (IUAES)

Key Links
waunet.org/iuaes
iuaes2021yucatan.org
Facebook
Youtube
@IuaeScongress
@IUAES_EC
@IUAES_WAU

Videos
Turismo, corrupción y actividades ilícitas

https://youtu.be/O3QAPZ2113k

Mentioned: “Why are tourist resorts attractive for transnational crime? The case of the Mayan Riviera”, se publicó en Tourism Critiques (Acceso Abierto): https://doi.org/10.1108/TRC-10-2020-0019

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences

Planeta

Anthropology
Archaeology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.