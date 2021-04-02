IUCN Global Youth Summit 2021

The IUCN Global Youth Summit – iucnyouthsummit.org – takes place online April 5-16, 2021.

Key Links

iucnyouthsummit.org

Questions

How can we follow and engage with the summit?

What are the key Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social web pages to pay attention?

How can former youths listen and amplify the voices of youth?

Who is reporting / curating / tweeting about the summit?

Is there a public directory of registered participants?

Everyone is invited

The Global Youth Summit defines “youth” as those aged 18 to 35. However, in order to allow for meaningful intergenerational collaboration and exchanges, people of all ages are welcome to participate. Participation in the Global Youth Summit is entirely free of charge.

About

The virtual IUCN One Nature, One Future Global Youth Summit kicks off April 5th, 2021. The Summit will strengthen connections between young leaders and their existing global networks, encourage interdisciplinary learning, provide a space for broader storytelling on conservation, and add momentum to growing youth movements for nature and climate.

During this unique time of history, virtual spaces open the opportunity for greater inclusivity. Youth from around the world are invited to participate in youth-led capacity building workshops, networking events, and contribute to an outcome document to be delivered to IUCN’s World Conservation Congress in 2021.

Young people are the engine of change. To realize the world we want, it is critical to engage and empower the voice of youth.

The One Nature, One Future Global Youth Summit (GYS) will strengthen connections between young leaders and their existing global networks, encourage interdisciplinary learning, provide a space for broader storytelling on conservation, and add further momentum to the growing youth movements for nature and climate. It is critical moment designed to help build on previous engagements of youth and young professionals in IUCN, and the incredible work being undertaken by youth networks around the world to generate a better, stronger, inter-connected and empowered global youth movement.

Embedded Tweets

Join us at the Youth for IUCN Global Youth Summit first virtual global summit bringing together #youth for one nature and one future, where we will be holding a session on "Restoring our Planet" 🔥🌎



🟠More info: https://t.co/CXrXxqD5eS

🟠Register here: https://t.co/ZcVLrTrEYV pic.twitter.com/eYefLDFvqQ — Youth and Environment Europe (@YEEnetwork) March 31, 2021

Videos

Closing Ceremony

Misc Notes

Do you want to see the list of other attendees and their profiles on the official event app? Yes Great! You will have access to the list and see who else is attending. To be fair to other attendees, your profile will also be displayed in the attendee list.

Apps

Planeta