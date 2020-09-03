home 2021, Events, France IUCN World Conservation Congress Postponed to January 2021

IUCN World Conservation Congress Postponed to January 2021

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021 Events France
Posted on
Logo

Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is the world’s largest conservation event. The next conference is scheduled to take place January 7-15, 2021 in Marseille, France.

Hashtag: #IUCNCongress

Background
The event is jointly organized by the French Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and brings together leaders from government, civil society, Indigenous peoples’ organizations, business, and academia to determine the world’s most pressing environmental and development challenges, and actions to address them.

The event was postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic from its original date in June 2020.

Key Links
iucncongress2020.org
Sponsors and Partners
COVID19 Update
Host a session
Review forum proposals

Questions

  • What is the hashtag for the event?
  • How has the event changed due to COVID-19?
  • Are there public, re-usable/repostable posters and artwork?
  • Will the event have live and recorded video?
  • Are there shared, public google docs?
  • How will the congress be different from the event in 2016?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about Marseille?

Elsewhere on the Web
ecologique-solidaire.gouv.fr
@Ecologie_Gouv

Twitter Moment
IUCN 2020


Videos
https://youtu.be/XAUiPJvHb2g

History
The previous IUCN World Conservation Congress, held in 2016 in Hawaiʻi, United States of America, was attended by some 10,000 participants from 192 countries.

IUCN World Conservation Congress 2016
IUCN Congress

France

France
Marseille, France
Wild Europe
Wild France = France Sauvage

Planeta.com

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
Spotlight on Tourism and Protected Areas Specialist Group (TAPAS)
Coronavirus, aka COVID19
IUCN Red List
IUCN Green List
World Commission on Protected Areas
2021 African Protected Areas Congress
Jeju Declaration (2012)
2021 Calendar

