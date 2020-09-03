IUCN World Conservation Congress Postponed to January 2021

Logo
Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is the world’s largest conservation event. The next conference is scheduled to take place January 7-15, 2021 in Marseille, France.
Hashtag: #IUCNCongress
Background
The event is jointly organized by the French Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and brings together leaders from government, civil society, Indigenous peoples’ organizations, business, and academia to determine the world’s most pressing environmental and development challenges, and actions to address them.
The event was postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic from its original date in June 2020.
History
The previous IUCN World Conservation Congress, held in 2016 in Hawaiʻi, United States of America, was attended by some 10,000 participants from 192 countries.
