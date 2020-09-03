IUCN World Conservation Congress Postponed to January 2021

Logo

Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is the world’s largest conservation event. The next conference is scheduled to take place January 7-15, 2021 in Marseille, France.

Hashtag: #IUCNCongress

Background

The event is jointly organized by the French Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and brings together leaders from government, civil society, Indigenous peoples’ organizations, business, and academia to determine the world’s most pressing environmental and development challenges, and actions to address them.

The event was postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic from its original date in June 2020.

IUCN 2020







ICYMI: IUCN and Government of France postpone IUCN World Conservation Congress 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic.



More details on the #IUCNcongress website: https://t.co/HDAHhh3rNR pic.twitter.com/GDMpwVLh6U — IUCN (@IUCN) April 4, 2020

If you think your future has nothing to do with #nature, think again.



Join the action to save our planet.



Early bird registration for the #IUCNcongress is now open https://t.co/d1Y6krEP1a #Biodiversity2020 pic.twitter.com/M255mnGIlf — IUCN (@IUCN) February 26, 2020

« Faire de ce rendez-vous un événement majeur pour la conservation de la nature et l’élaboration d'un nouveau cadre mondial pour la biodiversité.»



Le @gouvernementFR et l’@IUCN ont pris la décision de reporter le Congrès mondial de la nature : https://t.co/V7QS1ICXCA #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/Qu5ZqYOZMl — Ministère de l’Écologie (@Ecologie_Gouv) April 3, 2020

Videos

https://youtu.be/XAUiPJvHb2g

History

The previous IUCN World Conservation Congress, held in 2016 in Hawaiʻi, United States of America, was attended by some 10,000 participants from 192 countries.





France

